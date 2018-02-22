Timothee Chalamet doesn't think he will have an ''immersive'' acting experience like 'Call Me By Your Name' again.

The 22-year-old Academy Award nominee stars in the coming-of-age LGBT movie alongside Hollywood hunk Armie Hammer and spent months with the actor biking and bonding around Italy, and Chalamet said the relationship that blossomed is precious.

Speaking to ShortList Magazine, Chalamet said: ''I don't think I'll have an acting experience as immersive as that. I came of age as an actor during my time with Armie. The relationship that blossomed out of it is the most precious gift.''

'Call Me By Your Name' - which is based on the novel of the same name - follows the story of a young Italian man named Elio (Chalamet) who meets Oliver (Hammer) after he visits the country to stay at his parents' villa.

The pair then develop a passionate relationship, as they bond over their shared Jewish heritage and their sexuality.

Chalamet had to act in Italian despite coming from a French background but believes his ''cultural dissociation'' helped him nail Elio's character.

He said: ''Your personality changes when you're using a second language. Certainly for me, my command of the language wasn't as strong [as my English], it doesn't come to me so easily.

''And by the nature of it, I think, the way people carry themselves in France, compared to New York, I became a little more deferential.

''I would have to search a little more.''

Chalamet has been praised for his portrayal as Elio and has been nominated for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards but admitted he has now learned not to get down if he doesn't get a part.

He said: ''Something I'm realising - doing these awards shows, meeting my heroes, if I'm winging it, then we're all winging it.

''We're all freelancers. That thirst is always there. I have to tell myself, 'hey man, don't worry about the project you didn't get. You still need to pinch yourself. This is all great.' ''