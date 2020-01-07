Timothee Chalamet is set to play music icon Bob Dylan in a new biopic.
Timothee Chalamet is set to play Bob Dylan in a new biopic.
The 'Little Women' star will portray the music icon in the feature, reportedly titled 'Going Electric', which will be helmed by 'Le Mans '66' director James Mangold.
According to Deadline, Bob and James are working actively on the film, which will focus on the period where the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker was poised to become folk music's most seminal figure. The 78-year-old's manager, Jeff Rosen, is working on the movie as a producer.
The narrative will also depict Bob's controversial decision in 1965 to embrace the electric guitar.
Deadline also claims that Timothee, 24, is learning to play the guitar in preparation for the role.
Bob has previously been portrayed on the big screen, notably in 2007's 'I'm Not There'. The unconventional biopic saw him played by a number of actors, including Cate Blanchett, Richard Gere and Heath Ledger.
Henry also has experience in directing music biopics, having overseen the acclaimed 'Walk the Line' in 2005, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash.
The film will be another role for Hollywood rising star Timothee, who has also starred in 'The King' and 'Lady Bird'.
He was praised by his co-star in the former, Joel Edgerton, who said it ''was very special'' working with Timothee and admired his attitude to the shooting process.
Joel told BANG Showbiz: ''It was very special ... He carves out each film as a moment because he doesn't take it lightly. I feel like every movie he does is a singular event.''
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Zac and Eva are two children closed off from the entire world, they live with...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...