Timothee Chalamet has cleared up the confusion surrounding his unusual ''sex dungeon-style'' harness people thought he wore to the Golden Globes.
Timothee Chalamet says his Golden Globes ''sex harness-looking'' shirt accessory was actually just a glittery ''bib''.
The 'Beautiful Boy' star turned heads when he turned up to the prestigious ceremony on Monday (07.01.19) rocking the unusual Louis Vuitton/Virgil Abloh-designed piece, with many people left thinking it was a bondage harness, but the 23-year-old hunk quipped that it was nothing to do with ''sex dungeon culture''.
During his appearance on the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the show's host addressed the confusion surrounding his ensemble, saying: ''You wore the coolest thing to the Globes, [but] people didn't really understand.''
And laughing off being labelled the ''worst dressed'' at the bash, he replied: ''That's Louis Vuitton--Virgil Abloh.
''I thought it was a bib. They told me it was a bib!.
''I had a friend send me a thing that, like, sex dungeon culture is a thing where you wear harnesses. I didn't do it for that reason, but, uh...''
The 'Lady Bird' star attended the ceremony - which saw him nominated for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of teenage drug addict Nick Sheff in 'Beautiful Boy', which sees him star alongside Steve Carrell - with his mother, Nicole Flender, and he says they were getting starstruck by different people to each other.
He said: ''I was excited to see Lady Gaga and Rami Malek, and she was excited to see Tony Shalhoub and Dick Van Dyke. So, we're not the same type of fan! ''But it was great to be there with her. She was really excited.''
The 'Call Me By Your Name' star also spoke about how important it was to portray Nick in the emotional drama, because of the current meth crisis in the US.
He said: ''Here's the thing: A lot of people in America are going through this right now.
''A lot of people my age are going through this too.
''Addiction is the biggest killer in America right now.
''It doesn't discriminate across race or gender; it affects everyone.
''It felt like there was some honour in bringing that story to life.
''Nic Sheff, who I play, in real life is alive and well today--a day at a time. These stories aren't given, you know? I'm grateful that you saw it.''
