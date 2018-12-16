Timothee Chalamet was told to stop losing weight while filming 'Beautiful Boy' as movie bosses were worried he was ''pushing'' himself further than he needed to.
Timothee Chalamet had to be told to stop losing weight for his role in 'Beautiful Boy'.
The 22-year-old actor plays drug addict Nic Sheff in the biopic and shed 20lbs for scenes when his alter ego hit his lowest point but movie bosses were worried he was ''pushing'' himself further than he needed to.
Explaining the weight loss scenes were shot first to allow the actor to return to his regular size for the happier moments, director Felix Van Groenigen told Total Film: ''It helped him physically feel it and hit some sort of rock bottom.
''I mean, he was very closely followed but at some point, we had a feeling he was pushing it further than we wanted, because he was so committed to it.
''We did have to say at some point, 'Timmy, stop. It's great. We don't want you to go into a dangerous place.' ''
Timothee stars opposite Steve Carrell as his on-screen father in the movie and they struck up a bond instantly.
Steve said: ''We just naturally became friends. There weren't any exercises that we needed to go through in order to generate that affection. I think we had it almost instantly.''
Timothee agreed: ''Yeah, I feel the same way. I felt very... just taken in.
''I felt a strong warmth from Steve and from Felix, our director, and then the scenes with Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney as well.
''I felt a very paternal quality coming from them.''
While Steve had already been cast before his screen son, the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor wowed the director with his audition tape.
Felix said: ''We did auditions and saw a lot of tapes coming in. And at some point we saw an audition of a young actor, not very well-known - Timothee Chalamet.
''You know, he blew us away with his bold and fearless energy and how he could switch between a person completely strung out on drugs and also be this very intriguing teenager trying to find a bond with his dad.
''So at some point, we put them in the room together to do a chemistry read and I just felt it - they connected.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Zac and Eva are two children closed off from the entire world, they live with...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...