'Little Women' actor Timothee Chalamet admitted he felt like ''a fraud'' - and had to text his friends for support - during a surreal dinner with Kanye West.
Timothee Chalamet felt like ''a fraud'' during a surreal dinner with Kanye West.
The 'Little Women' actor was at a birthday dinner with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson earlier this year when the 'I Love It' rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian West came into the restaurant, and he admitted he began to question whether he deserved to be there too.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''We're hanging out, and then it feels like there's an earthquake in the restaurant. It was, like, epic.
''You turn around, and I was like, 'Holy s**t'... I went to the bathroom, I sent a text to two friends. I was like, 'Am I worth... does this make sense?'
''They were like, Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table.' ''
'Saturday Night Live' star Pete previously opened up about Kid Cudi's birthday dinner, and he claimed he had to pay for everyone's night at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu.
He said: ''[Kanye] kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn't know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi.
''Then, Chalamet showed up and then Kanye showed up and I was like 'Oh, f**k' and then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio.''
The 25-year-old comedian joked he didn't realise the celebrations for his friend's 35th birthday in January would be quite so extravagant.
He added that Kanye ordered ''a bunch of rich people stuff'', and said the star's attitude was ''order the f***ing everything because I can and then we all have one bite, maybe... because f**k you... guy''.
And Kim - who documented the event on her Instagram story at the time - later revealed she didn't realise it was meant to be a boys night out.
She explained: ''It was Kid Cudi's birthday, and we went to Nobu and when I got there I realised it was, like, a guys' dinner. So I was like, OK.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Zac and Eva are two children closed off from the entire world, they live with...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...