Timothee Chalamet felt like ''a fraud'' during a surreal dinner with Kanye West.

The 'Little Women' actor was at a birthday dinner with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson earlier this year when the 'I Love It' rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian West came into the restaurant, and he admitted he began to question whether he deserved to be there too.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: ''We're hanging out, and then it feels like there's an earthquake in the restaurant. It was, like, epic.

''You turn around, and I was like, 'Holy s**t'... I went to the bathroom, I sent a text to two friends. I was like, 'Am I worth... does this make sense?'

''They were like, Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table.' ''

'Saturday Night Live' star Pete previously opened up about Kid Cudi's birthday dinner, and he claimed he had to pay for everyone's night at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

He said: ''[Kanye] kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn't know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi.

''Then, Chalamet showed up and then Kanye showed up and I was like 'Oh, f**k' and then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio.''

The 25-year-old comedian joked he didn't realise the celebrations for his friend's 35th birthday in January would be quite so extravagant.

He added that Kanye ordered ''a bunch of rich people stuff'', and said the star's attitude was ''order the f***ing everything because I can and then we all have one bite, maybe... because f**k you... guy''.

And Kim - who documented the event on her Instagram story at the time - later revealed she didn't realise it was meant to be a boys night out.

She explained: ''It was Kid Cudi's birthday, and we went to Nobu and when I got there I realised it was, like, a guys' dinner. So I was like, OK.''