Timothée Chalamet's bowl hair cut was ''anxiety inducing''.

The 23-year-old actor had to get the hair cut for his role in Netflix's 'The King' and admits it left him feeling very anxious.

He told Variety: ''At first it was anxiety inducing. It was like, nah, this has to be done. You can kind of see those period movies, without shading anybody, but where they didn't fully, you know, you didn't know what they were going for. And hopefully this is not that.''

Timothée had previously admitted he loved the challenge of playing King Henry V and as his career goes forward he wants to keep portraying ''interesting roles''.

He said: ''I just want to work on anything good. That could be mini series, TV, Broadway, Old Vic or whatever ... Hopefully I get to keep doing good roles that are interesting 10 years from now.''

Meanwhile, Timothée's co-star Lily-Rose Depp previously confessed she was ''intimidated'' by the idea of working with the Hollywood actor.

She said: ''It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested. It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better ... It can be intimidating. But I think you can take it like that, or like, 'How lucky am I to be working with so many people who are so great at what they do, and hopefully I can learn from them.'''