Timothée Chalamet hopes his Oscar nomination for 'Call Me by Your Name' is ''just the start'' of his career.

The 22-year-old actor was overjoyed when he found out he had been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor but whilst he is ''tremendously'' grateful for the nod, he hopes it is the first of many.

He said: ''This is how it matters to me. 'Call Me by Your Name' has gone beyond my wildest dreams. People came out because of that film. But I don't want to be known for something that happened when I was young. So [the nomination] comes with tremendous gratitude and is something I'll humblebrag about to my friends and family, yet this is hopefully just the start. There'd better be more.''

And whilst Chalamet doesn't think he'll scoop the prize - which sees him nominated alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman - he's debating whether or not to prepare a speech just incase.

He added to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''The truth is, you want to prepare a speech, but - I don't know. These ceremonies are overwhelming enough, independent of having to get up in front of legends and have your mouth move.''

And there certainly could be more Oscar nominations in store for Chalamet after 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino revealed he wants to make a ''cycle of films'' about the characters.

Guadagnino said: ''I believe that I will end up making a cycle of films about these characters because I love them so much. And I think their experience of life is ripe for many, many adventures. I think the next chapter it will be happening right after the fall of the Berlin wall and that great shift that was the end of Russia, of the USSR. And we'll see people leaving home and going in the world. That's what I can say for now.''