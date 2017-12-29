Timothée Chalamet will play an ''unlikeable'' role to work with a director he respects.

The ''Interstellar' actor is ''grateful'' for all the opportunities that have come his way and he revealed his main factor when it comes to selecting a project is who is helming things behind the camera.

He said: ''I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have done and will do. It is the director who draws me to the project. It could be challenging or unlikable but if it's a certain director, I will do the film. ''

Timothee can currently be seen in 'Call Me By Your Name' , in which he plays a young Italian man named Elio, who meets Oliver (Armie Hammer) after he visits the country to stay at his parents' villa.

The pair then develop a passionate relationship, as they bond over their shared Jewish heritage and their sexuality.

And the 22-year-old actor had a fantastic time shooting the movie with Armie and director Luca Guadagnino.

He said: ''It was fantastic. We were shooting for two-and-a-half months in Italy. Who would say no to that?

''I was salivating at the opportunity to work with Luca as well.''

Timothée recently admitted he was also excited to get the chance to work alongside Armie in the movie.

When asked what it was like to work with Armie, he said: ''It was great, I grew up with 'The Social Network' and was great working with him and having the opportunity to star alongside him. I wanted to star in the movie when I was 17 and it happened when I was 20.''