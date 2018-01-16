Timothée Chalamet has donated his entire salary from his upcoming Woody Allen to charity.

The 22-year-old actor doesn't want to ''profit'' from working with the controversial director - who has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow - on 'A Rainy Day in New York' so will split his fee between the Time's Up movement, The LGBT Center in New York, and anti-sexual assault organisation Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Timothée admitted he made the decision after realising he should be considering other factors when looking for new roles, and he wants to be ''worthy'' of those who have stood up against inequality and sexual misconduct.

He wrote in a social media post: ''This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education.

''I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire.

''But I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job -- that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.''

''I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer.

''I'm not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations.

''But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME'S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN.

''I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.''

Timothée's decision came after his co-star in the movie, Rebecca Hall - who also starred in Allen's 2008 movie 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - expressed her regret at working with the 82-year-old director, and pledged to donate her fee from the film to Time's Up.

Rebecca admitted her decision left her feeling ''conflicted and saddened'' because the filmmaker had helped give her her big break, but she didn't want Dylan to be left feeling ''silenced and dismissed''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow's statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones - I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.

''That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn't make the same one today.

''It's a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I've donated my wage to @timesup. I've also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup (sic)''