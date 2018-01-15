Timothée Chalamet has recalled his ''total panic'' when auditioning for the leading role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
Timothée Chalamet has recalled his ''total panic'' when auditioning for the leading role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
The 22-year-old actor has admitted he read for the role of Peter Parker and his crime fighting alter-ego - which eventually went to Tom Holland - twice during the audition process for the 2017 movie, and has said his agent had to stop him from turning up at the Marvel offices to audition a third time.
He said: ''I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic. I called my agent, [UTA's] Brian Swardstrom, and I said, 'Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,' and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.''
Despite missing out on the chance to play Spider-Man, Timothée still made an impact last year with his starring role in 'Call Me By Your Name', and joked that his favourite part of the year was being able to take a break from the nerve-racking audition process.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star said whilst collecting the Best Actor award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Saturday (13.01.18): ''Honestly, my favourite part of this last year - besides getting to act in other films and getting to talk about 'Call Me by Your Name' - is not to have to audition constantly.
''I try to learn with the folks that I work with and I did a reading with William H. Macy once, who said to me that the best thing that happened in his life besides having a wife and kids is not having to constantly audition.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Zac and Eva are two children closed off from the entire world, they live with...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...