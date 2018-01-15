Timothée Chalamet has recalled his ''total panic'' when auditioning for the leading role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

The 22-year-old actor has admitted he read for the role of Peter Parker and his crime fighting alter-ego - which eventually went to Tom Holland - twice during the audition process for the 2017 movie, and has said his agent had to stop him from turning up at the Marvel offices to audition a third time.

He said: ''I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic. I called my agent, [UTA's] Brian Swardstrom, and I said, 'Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,' and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.''

Despite missing out on the chance to play Spider-Man, Timothée still made an impact last year with his starring role in 'Call Me By Your Name', and joked that his favourite part of the year was being able to take a break from the nerve-racking audition process.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star said whilst collecting the Best Actor award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Saturday (13.01.18): ''Honestly, my favourite part of this last year - besides getting to act in other films and getting to talk about 'Call Me by Your Name' - is not to have to audition constantly.

''I try to learn with the folks that I work with and I did a reading with William H. Macy once, who said to me that the best thing that happened in his life besides having a wife and kids is not having to constantly audition.''