Timothee Chalamet has been hailed as a ''gift to the world'' by Richard E. Grant.

The 'Lady Bird' actor and the screen legend have both been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for their respective roles in 'Beautiful Boy' and 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

After spotting they will go head-to-head, the 22-year-old actor reached out to the 'Logan' star to tell him he's a ''genius'' and jokingly invite himself to Christmas with the 61-year-old star of the crime drama.

He tweeted: ''Richaaaard I have just seen CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME and forgive me for being late to the party but man you're a genius !!! And this video makes me wanna spend Christmas with yoooou !! Can I ? (sic)''

Grant was taken back by the young star's comment and replied: ''You've made my day, Timotheeeeeeeee!!! THANK YOU! Watching your career progress is a rare 'gift' to the world. - and you're welcome to come over for Christmas ! Haha. (sic)''

The pair will go up against 'BlacKkKlansman' star Adam Driver, Sam Elliott for 'A Star is Born' and Mahershala Ali for 'Green Book' in the category.

Meanwhile, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Ozark' lead the nominations for SAG Awards.

As well as being nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - a shortlist which also includes 'Atlanta', 'Barry', 'GLOW' and 'The Kominsky Method' - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned nods for both Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and also for Tony Shalhoub in the equivalent male category.

'Ozark' will contest the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize with 'The Americans', 'Better Call Saul', 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'This Is Us', while Jason Bateman is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and his co-stars Julia Garner and Laura Linney will go head-to-head alongside Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve'), Robin Wright ('House of Cards') and Elisabeth Moss ('Handmaid's Tale') for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

In the movie category, 'A Star Is Born' and 'The Favourite' both received three nominations.

The musical remake is on the shortlist for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - which is widely viewed as a predictor for the Oscars Best Picture nominees - alongside 'Black Panther', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Its stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - who directed the film - are also nominated in the Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role categories.

Bradley faces competition for the award from 'Vice' actor Christian Bale, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek, Viggo Mortensen from 'Green Book' and 'BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington.

'The Favourite' actress Olivia Colman is nominated alongside Gaga for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, alongside Emily Blunt ('Mary Poppins Returns') - who is also nominated in the supporting actress category for 'A Quiet Place' - Glenn Close ('The Wife') and Melissa McCarthy ('Can You Ever Forgive Me?').

Her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have been shortlisted along with Emily, Amy Adams ('Vice'), Margot Robbie ('Mary Queen of Scots' for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on January 27, 2019.