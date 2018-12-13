Timothee Chalamet has been applauded for this ''career progress'' by screen legend Richard E. Grant.
Timothee Chalamet has been hailed as a ''gift to the world'' by Richard E. Grant.
The 'Lady Bird' actor and the screen legend have both been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for their respective roles in 'Beautiful Boy' and 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
After spotting they will go head-to-head, the 22-year-old actor reached out to the 'Logan' star to tell him he's a ''genius'' and jokingly invite himself to Christmas with the 61-year-old star of the crime drama.
He tweeted: ''Richaaaard I have just seen CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME and forgive me for being late to the party but man you're a genius !!! And this video makes me wanna spend Christmas with yoooou !! Can I ? (sic)''
Grant was taken back by the young star's comment and replied: ''You've made my day, Timotheeeeeeeee!!! THANK YOU! Watching your career progress is a rare 'gift' to the world. - and you're welcome to come over for Christmas ! Haha. (sic)''
The pair will go up against 'BlacKkKlansman' star Adam Driver, Sam Elliott for 'A Star is Born' and Mahershala Ali for 'Green Book' in the category.
Meanwhile, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Ozark' lead the nominations for SAG Awards.
As well as being nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - a shortlist which also includes 'Atlanta', 'Barry', 'GLOW' and 'The Kominsky Method' - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned nods for both Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and also for Tony Shalhoub in the equivalent male category.
'Ozark' will contest the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize with 'The Americans', 'Better Call Saul', 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'This Is Us', while Jason Bateman is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and his co-stars Julia Garner and Laura Linney will go head-to-head alongside Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve'), Robin Wright ('House of Cards') and Elisabeth Moss ('Handmaid's Tale') for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
In the movie category, 'A Star Is Born' and 'The Favourite' both received three nominations.
The musical remake is on the shortlist for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - which is widely viewed as a predictor for the Oscars Best Picture nominees - alongside 'Black Panther', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'.
Its stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - who directed the film - are also nominated in the Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role categories.
Bradley faces competition for the award from 'Vice' actor Christian Bale, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek, Viggo Mortensen from 'Green Book' and 'BlacKkKlansman's John David Washington.
'The Favourite' actress Olivia Colman is nominated alongside Gaga for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, alongside Emily Blunt ('Mary Poppins Returns') - who is also nominated in the supporting actress category for 'A Quiet Place' - Glenn Close ('The Wife') and Melissa McCarthy ('Can You Ever Forgive Me?').
Her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have been shortlisted along with Emily, Amy Adams ('Vice'), Margot Robbie ('Mary Queen of Scots' for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.
The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on January 27, 2019.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983, this internationally flavoured drama is a...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Zac and Eva are two children closed off from the entire world, they live with...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...