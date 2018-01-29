'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' won three prizes at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018, whilst Timothee Chalamet took home the top individual honour.

Martin Mcdonagh's acclaimed black comedy drama was selected to win the Film of the Year, Actress of the Year for Frances McDormand and Screenwriter of the Year accolades at the prestigious ceremony on Sunday (28.01.18).

It was victorious in almost half of the categories in which it was nominated but McDonagh lost out on the Director of the Year gong which went to Sean Baker for 'The Florida Project'.

Timothee - who has been wowing audiences with his performance in 'Call Me By Your Name' - left the event with the much sought after Actor of the Year statuette.

Other winners included Lesley Manville, who won Supporting Actress of the Year for 'Phantom Thread', and Hugh Grant took home the award for Supporting Actor of the Year for 'Paddington 2'.

Upon collecting his gong, Grant quipped: ''First Trump and Brexit, and now me winning awards. It's the end of days!''

Christopher Nolan's World War II epic 'Dunkirk' won British/Irish Film of the Year.

Sally Hawkins took home the British/Irish Actress of the Year prize for her roles in 'Shape of Water', 'Maudie' and 'Paddington 2'.

Daniel Kaluuya - who is receiving rave reviews for his performance in racial thriller 'Get Out' - was named British/Irish Actor of the Year.

Kate Winslet, meanwhile, was selected to receive The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018 full list of winners:

Film of the Year: ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri''

Dilys Powell Award: Kate Winslet

Director of the Year: Sean Baker, ''The Florida Project''

Actress of the Year: Frances McDormand, ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri''

Actor of the Year: Timothée Chalamet, ''Call Me By Your Name''

Supporting Actress of the Year: Lesley Manville, ''Phantom Thread''

Supporting Actor of the Year: Hugh Grant, ''Paddington 2''

Screenwriter of the Year: Martin McDonagh, ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri''

British/Irish Film of the Year: ''Dunkirk''

British/Irish Actress of the Year: Sally Hawkins, ''The Shape of Water,'' ''Maudie'' and ''Paddington 2''

British/Irish Actor of the Year: Daniel Kaluuya, ''Get Out''

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year: Francis Lee, ''God's Own Country''

Foreign Language Film of the Year: ''Elle''

Documentary of the Year: ''I Am Not Your Negro''

Technical Achievement of the Year: Dennis Gassner, production design, ''Blade Runner 2049''

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year: Harris Dickinson, ''Beach Rats''

British/Irish Short Film of the Year: ''We Love Moses,'' Dionne Edwards