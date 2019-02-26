Timbaland has sold his Florida mansion for $1.8 million - almost $2.7 million less than it's original list price.

The 46-year-old music producer - whose real name is Timothy Mosley - originally put the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property on the market for $4.49 million in 2017 but gradually reduced the asking price and it's now been snapped up by New Era Investment Properties, The Blast reports.

Timbaland originally bought the house for £3.475 million in 2004 with estranged wife Monique Mosley, the mother of his 11-year-old child Reign.

The lavish pad also features a full game room, formal dining room, home theatre, aquarium, three-car garage, tropical pool area and a covered BBQ area, as well as a tennis court, which is shared with a neighbouring property.

After initially struggling to sell the property, the 'Way I Are' hitmaker rented out the house to a man named William Zamora, but his tenant caused him some problems and major expense.

The man allegedly refused to leave the house, prompting the producer to get police involved and launch legal action.

The 'Apologize' star accused Zamora of ''breaking through the gate'' of his plush abode and ''stealing mail from the home.''

In the court documents, the producer claimed TVs, mattresses, nightstands, bed frames, bar stools, dishes, glasses, pot, pans, chairs, tables, gym equipment and various other items had been snatched from the property.

Timbaland is still trying to get back $100,000 from the man, plus damages he caused to the property, as part of Zamora's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.