The Pop Game will follow Timbaland, who has worked with Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, and Missy Elliot, as he works with aspiring singers and their parent-managers while they navigate the music industry.

At the end of the show, one of the contestants will be crowned the winner and signed to Timbaland's Mosley Music Group label.

"Being a mentor is what's missing in music," Timbaland tells Billboard magazine. "It's really artist development, and this is part of owning a record label. Now, everything is on the phone and everything is visual so I think this is the new way of showcasing artists. If I show you how the process is done, I think you'll respect it more."

Singers JoJo, MACy Gray, Nelly Furtado, and Jordin Sparks will also appear on the show, which will be executive produced by fellow hip-hop stars Queen Latifah and Jermaine Dupri.

"It helps that I went through the same thing, basically, that these kids are going through (on American Idol)," Sparks says. "They have so much passion and they're excited. I remember that excitement and also the feeling of the unknown. My prayer for them is that they continue to have that wonderment and that they're able to exude that passion and fire."

The Pop Game will premiere on America's Lifetime network next month (Feb17).