The Way I Are singer and music producer, real name Timothy Zachery Mosley, split from Monique Mosley in 2013, when she filed paperwork to end their five-year marriage. However, the petition was dismissed in 2014 after a reconciliation but she filed divorce papers again in 2015.

The former couple has been embroiled in a legal battle over child support and alimony ever since, and lawyers representing Timbaland in the case have claimed they haven't been paid for their work between September, 2015 and November, 2016. They allege they are currently owed $440,000 (£352,000), with the figure rising with interest, according to DailyMail.com.

They have slapped a charging lien against his $5 million (£4 million) mansion in Miami, Florida, which is reportedly up for sale. The lien ensures they are paid first from any real or personal property Timbaland is awarded in the divorce settlement.

The former couple share nine-year-old daughter Reign.