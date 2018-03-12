Tim Mcgraw has collapsed on stage while performing in Ireland.

The 'Live Like You Were Dying' singer was suspected to be suffering from dehydration when he was taken ill on stage during a concert in Dublin on Sunday night (11.03.18), according to Rolling Stone.

The 50-year-old country singer had just finished performing his singe 'Humble & Kind' when he dropped to his knees before sitting down.

His wife, fellow singer Faith Hill, then came on stage to address the crowd following Tim's collapse.

In a video posted on social media she can be seen saying: ''He's been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.''

The 'It's Your Love' hitmaker had been performing as part of the Country to Country (C2C) music festival in the UK, a three day event which saw him play London on Friday, Glagow, Scotland on Saturday and Dublin on Sunday.

Tim's representative said in a statement: ''Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.''

Tim and Faith are next scheduled to perform in Virginia on May 31 as part of their 29-city Soul2Soul tour of the US.

Last year, Tim said music has been his ''saviour''.

He said: ''There are nights when you walk off the stage and you think, 'I never wanna do that again.' There are those nights. It happens, where you lay down and you think, 'Why am I doing this? Why am I continuing to do this?'

''But look, it's been really good to me. Music has brought me everything good that's happened in my life. I mean, music has - anything that's ever happened good in my life has come from music. So it's a treasure to me. Whether I want to do it continually, whether I want to stop doing it, any of those things, it's my saviour in a lot of ways.''