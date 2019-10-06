Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The couple marked the special milestone with matching sweet Instagram posts.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u (sic)''

Whilst she added in her own post: ''To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love ... I love you (sic)''

Meanwhile, Tim previously confessed touring with his wife Faith has strengthened their relationship.

He revealed: ''For me, it's hearing her sing every night - that's the best part about [the tour]. Because she's not out there singing much ... To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out? I mean, I always say it: when I'm on stage with her, it's like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She's just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring.''

And for their anniversary, Faith and Tim aren't too worried about giving each other gifts.

She shared: ''He's good. He doesn't need to get me anything. Honestly, do you, baby? He's good at giving gifts and making surprises ... That's the best gift ever. That's amazing. I get to do that four-hour workout with you? No, thank you. That's my gift - I don't have to do that workout with you.''

Tim also credited music as his ''saviour''.

He shared: ''There are nights when you walk off the stage and you think, 'I never wanna do that again.' There are those nights. It happens, where you lay down and you think, 'Why am I doing this? Why am I continuing to do this?' But look, it's been really good to me. Music has brought me everything good that's happened in my life. I mean, music has - anything that's ever happened good in my life has come from music. So it's a treasure to me. Whether I want to do it continually, whether I want to stop doing it, any of those things, it's my saviour in a lot of ways.''