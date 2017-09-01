Tim Curry still gets recognised as evil clown Pennywise in the TV adaptation of 'IT'.

The 71-year-old actor starred as the child-killing monster in the 1990 TV mini-series version of Stephen King's 1986 horror novel and despite his many memorable roles Curry is consistently approached by fans of his terrifying alter ego.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, the English star - who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in cult classic 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' - said: ''I went out to dinner the other night, and I'm currently in a wheelchair because I had a stroke five years ago. And a guy saw me and stood up and said, 'I've seen the original Pennywise!' And I said, 'Well, good for you!' ''

This year will see the release of a new movie adaptation of the book starring 'Allegiant' star Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, with his performance widely praised by those few who have seen early screenings of the horror.

Director Andy Muschietti has revealed that Skarsgard in character terrified his young co-stars on set and Curry he very much frightened Tony Dakota, who played Georgie, during his shoot.

He said: ''There's a classic scene where little Georgie floats his paper boat down the gutter and puts his hand down to try and get it back, and is grabbed by Pennywise, who says, 'Down here we float...'

''The boy playing Georgie yanked his hand away and said, 'You're scaring me,' And I said, 'I'm sorry, I'm supposed to.' ''

Although Curry thought the script was ''wonderfully scary'', he admitted he was disappointed by the ending when his mysterious alter ego turned into a ''rather unconvincing spider''.

He said: ''I read it when I got the role and I thought it was wonderfully scary, because clowns are scary. Pennywise always understood what each character was scared of, and provided it. And I could see what fun it would be to be that scary. They came up with great makeup.

''I was very disappointed by the ending, when I turned into a rather unconvincing spider.''

'IT' is set to be released on September 8.