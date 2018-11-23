Tim Allen ''couldn't get through'' the final pages of 'Toy Story 4'.

The 65-year-old actor voices Buzz Lightyear in the Disney Pixar film franchise, and has said the upcoming fourth instalment is so emotional that he had to ''turn around'' in the studio when he was reading his lines, so that he wouldn't cry in front of his co-stars in the recording booth.

Referencing the iconic ending moments of 'Gone With the Wind', Tim said: ''[Co-star Tom] Hanks said it best - of course he always says stuff best - but the last scene of the movie I couldn't even get through it. I thought there were pages after it. I read it and I had to turn around from reading it in the studio, it was so emotional. It's a 'Scarlett I don't give a damn moment.'''

And despite the ending being difficult to record, Tim says the movie has a ''wonderful plot'' which he thinks will ''surprise'' audiences.

He added during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': ''It is so good, these guys are geniuses, it's so deep and moving and a wonderful plot. I can't give anything away, but it's about different kinds of toys. They will really surprise you with the toys they come up with, characters come back, new guys [are] in it.''

Tim's comments come after Tom Hanks - who voices Woody - made similar statements about the film's emotional ending.

He said: ''When I went in for my last day of recording I wanted to have my back to them because usually you are facing them.

''But, I didn't want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn't see me.

'''Toy Story' is going to have an impactful ending... When I realised what they were going for I realised this is a moment in history.''