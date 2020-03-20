Tim Allen has been sober for 22 years, but has said his sobriety journey is far from over, as it is a constant ''day-to-day thing''.
Tim Allen has been sober for 22 years.
The 66-year-old comedian and actor has revealed he's been ''drugs and alcohol free'' for over two decades after someone ''reached out'' to help him turn his life around.
Explaining his journey to sobriety, he said: ''I've been drugs and alcohol free for about 22 years. Somebody reached out to me so many years ago, even in my position which was very different. Because I had money and I was a star, people helped, they enable you to get by.
''The program I practice, it's all about as soon as you get it, you gotta give it away. A kid can't hold on to all these toys, and every time he sees a new toy, and he goes, 'Mine,' you gotta drop one of those before you can grab another one.''
And whilst the 'Toy Story' actor acknowledges his battle with sobriety didn't change ''overnight'', he does think it can be a ''miracle'' that changes people's lives.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he said: ''It doesn't happen overnight. It's a day-to-day thing ... But giving back what somebody gives you, that's ... I see this happen right here, this is a miracle. I see it in my particular program.''
Last year, Tim opened up about his battle with addiction, as he explained comedy is his coping mechanism.
He told Parade magazine he served nearly two and a half years in federal prison for cocaine possession after college at Western Michigan University, and two decades later he was arrested for a DUI and went to rehab.
But now, the star practices a much healthier lifestyle, noting that he eats healthy, drinks plenty of water and exercises regularly.
He explained at the time: ''To be perfectly frank, I'm going on 21 years sober. That's the biggest blessing in my life.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
Disney shamelessly plays the cute card here, turning what could be a revealing documentary into...
Pixar's keystone franchise takes on the tone of its more serious recent films (Wall-E and...
Watch the teaser trailer for Toy Story 3Woody, Buzz and friends return in Toy Story...
Of the many things I dislike about the Santa Clause series, the one that bothers...
Prior to my screening of Wild Hogs, the theatre played an advertisement in which two...
Upon its release, Zoom was instantly reviled not only as one of the worst movies...
Eight years ago, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) inadvertently caused the death of Santa Claus....
In the summer of 2003, Disney scored with its update of Freaky Friday, employing the...
Just when you thought "high concept" couldn't get any lower....And just when you thought lowbrow...
Much has been said about Big Trouble, another film meant for a near-September 11th release...