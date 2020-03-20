Tim Allen has been sober for 22 years.

The 66-year-old comedian and actor has revealed he's been ''drugs and alcohol free'' for over two decades after someone ''reached out'' to help him turn his life around.

Explaining his journey to sobriety, he said: ''I've been drugs and alcohol free for about 22 years. Somebody reached out to me so many years ago, even in my position which was very different. Because I had money and I was a star, people helped, they enable you to get by.

''The program I practice, it's all about as soon as you get it, you gotta give it away. A kid can't hold on to all these toys, and every time he sees a new toy, and he goes, 'Mine,' you gotta drop one of those before you can grab another one.''

And whilst the 'Toy Story' actor acknowledges his battle with sobriety didn't change ''overnight'', he does think it can be a ''miracle'' that changes people's lives.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he said: ''It doesn't happen overnight. It's a day-to-day thing ... But giving back what somebody gives you, that's ... I see this happen right here, this is a miracle. I see it in my particular program.''

Last year, Tim opened up about his battle with addiction, as he explained comedy is his coping mechanism.

He told Parade magazine he served nearly two and a half years in federal prison for cocaine possession after college at Western Michigan University, and two decades later he was arrested for a DUI and went to rehab.

But now, the star practices a much healthier lifestyle, noting that he eats healthy, drinks plenty of water and exercises regularly.

He explained at the time: ''To be perfectly frank, I'm going on 21 years sober. That's the biggest blessing in my life.''