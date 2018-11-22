Comedian Tim Allen has revealed that he originally planned to shoot and kill Santa in what became the 1994 hit film 'The Santa Clause'.
Tim Allen originally planned to shoot and kill Santa in what became his 1994 hit film 'The Santa Clause'.
The 65-year-old actor starred as a replacement Santa in the popular festive film, but he's revealed that his initial plan for the movie - which features Tim's on-screen character accidentally causing Santa Claus to fall from his roof on Christmas Eve - was much ''darker'' than what it evolved into.
During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Tim shared: ''The original 'Santa Clause' is a little darker, written by two comedians, and I actually shot and killed Santa, in the original movies.
''He fell off the roof because I thought he was a burglar [in the actual film]. He gives me the card, the whole movie starts. [In the original script,] the kid actually starts with, 'You just killed Santa.' And I said, 'He shouldn't have been on the roof when he wasn't invited.'''
Tim thought the idea was hilarious, but the people who took the decisions at Disney were less impressed.
He recalled: ''I'm laughing so hard, but the head of Disney at the time, [Jeffrey] Katzenberg said, 'Well you can't start a movie like that.' And I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'We can't start a Disney movie with you murdering Santa.'
''I go, 'I'm a comedian. Why not? That's funny. You kill all the parents in your other movies anyway.' Don't they?''
Meanwhile, Tim recently revealed he ''got real close'' to leading a 'Home Improvement' revival.
The comedic actor - who starred in the hit sitcom from 1991 until 1999 - said he held discussions with numerous people about reviving the show, prior to Fox bringing back 'Last Man Standing', which was cancelled by ABC and then brought back.
Speaking about 'Last Man Standing' ending and 'Home Improvement' returning, he said: ''I never felt - and it's come true - that this was done. It never felt right.
''In the time off, we got real close where we talked to everybody ... It was an interesting idea.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
Disney shamelessly plays the cute card here, turning what could be a revealing documentary into...
Pixar's keystone franchise takes on the tone of its more serious recent films (Wall-E and...
Watch the teaser trailer for Toy Story 3Woody, Buzz and friends return in Toy Story...
Of the many things I dislike about the Santa Clause series, the one that bothers...
Prior to my screening of Wild Hogs, the theatre played an advertisement in which two...
Upon its release, Zoom was instantly reviled not only as one of the worst movies...
Eight years ago, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) inadvertently caused the death of Santa Claus....
In the summer of 2003, Disney scored with its update of Freaky Friday, employing the...
Just when you thought "high concept" couldn't get any lower....And just when you thought lowbrow...
Much has been said about Big Trouble, another film meant for a near-September 11th release...