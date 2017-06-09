Tilda Swinton has been too busy laughing at George Clooney to offer him advice on parenting twins.

The 56-year-old actress used to be the butt of jokes from her close friend as he would mock how tired she looked from having to get up frequently in the night when her kids Xavier and Honor, now nine, were babies.

But Tilda - who has her children with former partner John Byrne - has had the last laugh at her 'Hail, Caesar' co-star as he and wife Amal became parents to twins of their own earlier this week, Ella and Alexander.

She told reporters at the New York premiere on 'Okja': ''I have twins myself and [George] always used to laugh about me looking so tired when the twins were small, and now I have the last laugh.''

And asked what advice she has for him about raising twins, she said: ''I've just laughed. I've laughed at him across the airwaves.''

Salma Hayek - who has nine-year-old daughter Valentina with husband Francois-Henri Pinault - is another famous parent who didn't want to offer George any advice, but that's because she thinks his twins are in ''good hands''.

Speaking of her 'From Dusk Til Dawn' co-star, she said: ''I have no advice because his wife is Lebanese like me and I know his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law and I know those kids cannot be in better hands.''

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey is very excited that her friends have become parents, and knows what gift she plans to send for the twins.

However, she didn't want to ruin the surprise she had planned by divulging what she's going to buy, but she did come up with a suggestion that she thinks people should consider when splashing out on a gift for their friends' children.

She said: ''My favourite baby gift to give is the Baby's Own Book Club! You get the name of the baby and then you send them every baby book you could imagine and you put the name of the baby on the book and do their own book club.

''Now I'm giving you my favourite idea!''