The British novelist and art critic passed away at his home in Paris, France on Monday (02Jan17).

He is best known for creating the 1972 BAFTA Award-winning TV show Ways of Seeing, a critique of art in western culture, which was adapted into a book of the same name.

He also won a Booker Prize for his 1972 novel G. and donated half his prize money to the African-American movement, the Black Panthers, and the other half to support his study on migrant workers, which became his book A Seventh Man.

Berger began his career as a painter but turned to writing soon after his work was exhibited in the 1940s. He produced a diverse range of works which included poetry, plays, essays, screenplays, non-fiction works on art and sociology and novels, such as his 1958 debut A Painter of Our Time, 1995's To The Wedding as well as From A to X, which made the long list for the 2008 Booker Prize.

Tom Overton, who edited books Portraits: John Berger on Artists and Landscapes: John Berger on Art and is writing Berger's biography, told the BBC, "John Berger's legacy is one of encouragement and hope, and a massively diverse range of work in all genres... He showed us how to see art not as a relay race of individual geniuses but as a kind of companionship."

The leader of Britain's Labour party Jeremy Corbyn also tweeted, "John Berger changed the way we see the world and each other. He was an advocate for socialism - and a more kind and generous life for all."

Actress Tilda Swinton recently made a documentary about Berger, who she had been friends with since the 1980s, and the project, titled The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits Of John Berger, made its debut at the Berlin International Film Festival last February (16).