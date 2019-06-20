Tiffany Haddish will never spend money on a date.

The 39-year-old actress is currently single, and has said that whilst she's a ''saver'' in most elements of her life anyway, the one area in which she definitely won't splash any cash is her love life.

She said: ''I'm a saver. C'mon man. I'm not trying to spend money on nothing. But what am I not gonna spend money on? I'm not gonna spend no money on a date.''

And the 'Night School' star has very specific requirements when it comes to her future man.

She added to People magazine: ''Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place. Basically don't be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them].

''[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth. He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile.''

Tiffany's comments come after she recently went on a Twitter rant about how she's ''not looking for a man right now''.

She wrote in a series of tweets: ''I want you to know the truth. I am not looking for a man right now, I am still trying to heal from my other ''Great'' relationships. Dang men making videos cause they can't take a joke. If I was dating someone the world wouldn't know about it unless he wanted it that way.

''I have been in lots of relationships. Right now I am focused on the one that really counts the one with Me. I am doing really Good in this one I give Me whatever I want and I know how to make me happy. maybe in a few years we might let someone else in.

''So too all the fellas that think ''oh Tiffany wants me'' or ''Tiffany is thirsty'' just know I want you to make me some money and I am Thirsty because I work really hard and everybody don't sale Alkaline water with a PH of 8 or higher.''