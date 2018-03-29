Tiffany Haddish will never reveal who bit Beyoncé.

The 'Girls Trip' star caused a stir earlier this week when she claimed an unidentified guest had got into a row with the 'Formation' singer at a party they attended together last year, and despite her comments sparking widespread speculation about the culprit, the 38-year-old actress now claims she can't disclose their identity because she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Speaking in her Instagram Story while getting her hair done, she said: ''NDAs are real, so I'm not saying s**t about nothing.''

Tiffany previously claimed that the bizarre incident occurred in December, when she attended the same party as Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z.

She said that the unidentified guest got into an altercation with Beyoncé, and during the incident, the woman is supposed to have bitten her on the face.

Tiffany claimed: ''Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This b***h...' and snatched him.

''They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b***h just bit Beyoncé?!'''

Tiffany kept bumping into the actress throughout the night, and she was ready to confront her - but the 'Crazy in Love' singer managed to diffuse the situation.

She explained: ''Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.'

''She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b***h is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b***h is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'''

The story sparked huge speculation about the identity of the biter, with Lena Dunham later taking to Twitter to deny it was her, after having the finger pointed by a number of fans.

She tweeted: ''As the patron saint of ''She would do that...'' I didn't. (sic)''

Chrissy Teigen admitted she thought she knew who the mystery person was because they were ''the worst''.

She Tweeted: ''I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.

''I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst. (sic)''

But the 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who is married to musician John Legend - subsequently revealed that her original guess about the culprit was proven to be wrong.

She confessed: ''My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH (sic)''