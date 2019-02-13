Tiffany Haddish wants to ''thank'' her school bullies for making her ''strong enough'' to deal with backlash from trolls.
The 39-year-old actress has credited the people who bullied her throughout her school life for giving her the ability to ''enjoy'' her success without getting dragged down by her critics, as she says she's ''winning'' whether people are ''negative or positive'' about her.
She said: ''The bullies from high school, thank you! All the ones from junior high and elementary that made fun of me, were mean to me, I want to say, 'Thank you because you moulded me and made me strong enough to deal with all this wonderful success that I'm enjoying! Rolling around in it, thank you!'
''To all the current haters, the people that can't stand me and say, 'I'm annoying and you can't stand my voice. I get on your nerves - thank you for feeling something because that means I'm doing my job!'
''My whole job is to create an emotion, a feeling. I'm an entertainer and whether it be negative or positive, I'm winning especially if you're talking about me. If you take the energy to write about it, that means you're wasting your life on talking about me and I don't even know who you are. It doesn't bother me because I still get my cheque b***h!''
And the 'Lego Movie 2' star thinks bullies are ''free publicity'', because they talk about her without her having to promote herself.
She added: ''I'm making money off the bullies online. Thank you. Thank you bully, you are free publicity!''
Now that she's found success and doesn't care what other people think, the 'Night School' star would tell her younger self ''not to be afraid of anything''.
When asked by Glamour UK magazine what advice she'd give to her 16-year-old self, Tiffany said: ''I would tell her to not be afraid of anything. Let that fear drive you to success. Use it, don't run from it. Use the fear as fuel for the future and don't do things out of fear, do it in spite of fear.''
