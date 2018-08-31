Tiffany Haddish wants to date an English man.

The 38-year-old actress has admitted she's very much ''single'' at the moment but would like to try and bag herself a guy from the UK because she loves the ''accents and history'' but would only be interested if he had inheritance.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', which airs on Saturday (01.09.18) at 9.15pm on ITV, she said: ''I am very single. I feel like there's nothing but opportunity here in the UK. I love the accents. I feel like there's a lot of history, I feel like there's a lot of men here that have inheritances. I would love to be with a man who with an inheritance. It's not aggression, I just know what I want.''

The brunette beauty has even started flirting with men while out to dinner.

She explained: ''I asked him, I said 'How many baby mamas do you have?' I ask them if they have any children, then I ask them if they have a husband and they say 'No' and then I'd be like 'Do you want to go out?' ''

Tiffany has seen her success rocket over the years and she believes she owes a lot to Kevin Hart because he gave her $300 when they first met so that she didn't have to be homeless anymore and encouraged her to chase after her dreams.

Kevin explained: ''When I saw you I said you were talented, extremely talented, we hit it off, had a friendship. Within our friendship, I then found out some stuff about you... Tiffany was actually homeless at the time, nobody knew but I found out. And because I'm such a good person - hence the last name, 'Hart' - I dug in my pocket and at the time I gave her all the money that I had and that money ended up doing a lot for you without me even knowing it.''

Tiffany added: ''I used that money to put a down payment on an apartment and it got me a place to live and you taught me to make a list of goals of what I want out of my life, what I want to do in my career and I made that list and I have tackled that list and we are sitting here today, all the way in Europe. I feel like I'm doing big things! I've been trying to pay him back for years.''