Tiffany Haddish wants to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

The 39-year-old actress often thinks about what she'd do if she ever got the chance to meet the 92-year-old monarch, and says she'd enjoy a nice cup of tea with the royal before asking her ''a lot of personal questions'', including what it's like to have her face on money.

When asked what she'd do if she met the Queen, Tiffany said: ''I've already thought about that - I know she wants to see me! I'm gonna be on the gate like, 'Meghan, let me in girl, it's your cousin Tiff, it's the queen of south-central Los Angeles!' We'll have tea. Probably some mint tea because I like to keep it minty, it's good for the digestive system. First off, I'm going to ask the Queen, 'what's it like being on all money though, are you a little upset that they use an older picture as opposed to a younger picture on the money?' I'm going to be asking a lot of personal questions.''

And although the 'Lego Movie 2' star is interested in picking the brains of Queen Elizabeth, she says she's less bothered about the life of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, because it's ''none of [her] business''.

Asked by Glamour UK magazine if she wants to know what's going on behind closed doors with Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry last year - she said: ''No, it's none of my business! I don't care what she's got going on behind closed doors. I want to know what she's wearing, that's cute. Or what she's planning on doing for the people - those kinds of things. What's going on in your bedroom is your business. Behind the door is fun time.''