Tiffany Haddish asked to sleep in Salma Hayek's ''amazing closet'' at her house in London.

The 39-year-old actress-and-comedian stayed the night with the 'Grown Ups' star - who is married to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault - when she came to the UK, and when Tiffany was being given the grand tour of the property and told to ''pick a room'' to sleep in she wanted to spend the night in Salma's Gucci-filled wardrobe.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Tiffany said: ''So I shouldn't tell this, but ... When I arrived in London, I was staying at Salma Hayek's house - she's my friend now.

''And I get there and her house is like a palace. And she says, 'OK, pick a room.' And I'm like, 'First off, the fact that you tell me to pick a room is, like, amazing.' Then she shows me her closet and it is the most amazing thing in the world, Gucci, whatever, everything. And I'm, like, 'I'll sleep in here!'''

The 'Girls Trip' star then got to see Salma and Francois' 11-year-old daughter Valentina's old ''princess room'' and wanted to spend the night in there.

She added: ''Then she shows me her daughter's old bedroom with pink walls, circle bed, unicorn stuff all around. And I'm, like, 'I'm sleeping in here! I always wanted to be a princess, and this is a princess room!' ''

Tiffany has also opened up on the importance of being true to herself as a person and an artist and her tough upbringing made her determined to always be honest in her life and not ''fake''.

She said: ''For me, being fake is too exhausting.I think the way I grew up, in different homes, different schools, taught me I'm most comfortable being myself wherever I am. Also, I think being fake shows on people - they get tired, or bitter. Being yourself is easiest. I may be cheating but you know what? It feels good!''