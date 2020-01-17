Tiffany Haddish thinks the ''word of God'' is the ''best gift'' you can give someone.

The 40-year-old actress was gifted a Bible with a diamond cross on the cover from Beyoncé and Solange Knowles' mother Tina Knowles Lawson during her birthday bat mitzvah last month, which she hosted to celebrate her Netflix special 'Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah'.

And although Tiffany is Jewish, she still appreciated the present she received, because she says sharing your ''beliefs'' with someone is a ''blessing''.

She explained to Us Weekly magazine: ''Now that was a blessing. I think that's one of the best gifts you can ever give someone is the word of God.

''I feel like that's super special and super important. I don't care if it's a King James' Bible, a Torah, [or] a Quran - when you share your beliefs with someone, I think that's the best gift you could ever give someone because that gives them understanding and clarity.''

Tiffany's Netflix special aired on the streaming service to mark her 40th birthday on December 3, and the star - whose father was a Jewish refugee from Eritrea while her mother was an American Jehovah's Witness - said prior to the release that she wanted to ''honour'' her heritage with the show.

She said: in a video shared to Instagram: ''What do you mean you're black and you're having a bat mitzvah, Tiffany?' Well, I don't know if y'all know this about me, but I'm Jewish. I'm Jewish by DNA.

''And because of my father, I want to honour him and our ancestors, and I want to do something that represents growth and maturity. And I want to teach. That's what I've been put on this planet to do is teach, and Judaism is all about that!

''It's my black mitzvah, baby! She grown, and she ready!''

Meanwhile, the 'Night School' star recently revealed she has been learning Hebrew ahead of her bat mitzvah ceremony.

She said: ''I'm going to read from the Torah and everything.''