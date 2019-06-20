Tiffany Haddish has slammed new anti-abortion legislation, following her decision to cancel an upcoming show in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 'Girls Trip' actress was set to take to the stage at the city's Fox Theater on June 22, but revealed over the weekend she had cancelled the show in retaliation to the HB481 law - also known as the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act - which prevents women from having abortions after six weeks into the pregnancy.

Now, Tiffany has explained that her decision comes as she believes nobody has the right to ''determine how you control your body'', and likened the legislation - which is set to go into effect next year unless it gets blocked in court - to other countries' harsh laws on homosexuality.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I read that bill and I think everyone should take the time to read it. And if you really read the whole thing, you realise that it's not just about abortion, and I get it with the abortion thing, but I don't think anyone should determine how you control your body.

''That's just like me saying, 'you're not allowed to be gay.' If you do that, we're going to cut your thang thang off, or we gonna lock you up. Like it's not fair. It's not right. You can't tell somebody what to do with their body.''

The 'Night School' star previously announced she wouldn't be performing in Georgia until the law is rescinded.

In a statement to ticket holders for the upcoming show, she said: ''I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.''

Tiffany's decision comes after it was revealed Ariana Grande would be donating the $250,000 profits from her June 8 concert in Atlanta to nonprofit organisation Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive health care in the United States.