Tiffany Haddish wants Leonardo Dicaprio to be her ''baby daddy''.

The 38-year-old comedian has joked about hooking up with the Oscar-winning star, but she doesn't believe DiCaprio is quite ''ready'' for her.

Tiffany quipped: ''I'm ready for DiCaprio to be [my] baby daddy, but I don't think Leonardo's ready. He not ready.''

The American star conceded that her ''aggressive'' nature might be stopping her from realising her dream.

Tiffany told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I might be too aggressive. That's something I gotta work on.''

The 'Girls Trip' actress also revealed that there are two specific things she looks for in a potential partner.

She said: ''If he got better credit and he a good man!''

In June, Tiffany revealed she spoke to the actor at a glitzy showbiz party.

Recalling the encounter, she shared: ''I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that.

''He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but ...' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'''

Tiffany also revealed she made a joke that referenced DiCaprio's character in the 1993 drama movie 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'.

She said: ''I told him, 'My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'.

''He starts bustin' up laughin'. 'Why?' he asks, and I say, 'Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).'

''He starts goin' into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I'm just listenin' and listenin', like, 'Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.' I finally go, 'All that's good, I just need to know, when's this gonna happen?'''