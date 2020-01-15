Tiffany Haddish's beauty regime used to be ''wash ass, wash face, moisturise''.

The 'Girls Trip' star has admitted looking after her appearance has become more time consuming now she's famous because she wears make-up more often so has to work harder to keep her skin clear.

She said: ''Before I was famous, my beauty regimen was: Wash your ass, wash your face, moisturise. It was simple because I didn't wear make-up every day.

''Now I'm shooting movies and TV shows, constantly putting make-up on my face, constantly being outside.

''Oh, my gosh, I break out so bad. I'd never had acne until I started doing a lot of movies.

''You've got to have the right stuff to dig that makeup out of your pores. I use that Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil. After filming 'Girls Trip' -- they put that heavy makeup on you and you've been sweating all day in that New Orleans weather -- I was breaking out for a whole year.''

The 40-year-old star keeps her hair clean with apple cider vinegar and makes her own mask for her locks from yoghurt, coffee grounds and coconut oil so doesn't think looking good requires a lot of money.

She told Allure magazine: ''You know, I actually think I'm a scientist -- I like putting stuff together, making my own concoctions.

''I remember being broke. And if one day I'm poor and I can't afford wonderful, expensive products anymore, well, I know how to mix things together and make it work. Just because you don't have a lot of money doesn't mean you can't look good.''

Growing up, Tiffany was taught that beauty came from looking ''presentable''.

She said: ''My grandma used to always say, 'Any real woman knows how to make herself presentable.'

''You always keep your hair back, always keep your nails done, always be clean. You don't have to always wear make-up, but make sure your lips and face aren't ashy. And that's beauty. ''