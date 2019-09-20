Tiffany Haddish needs ''15 hugs a day''.

The 39-year-old actress believes getting hugs from her loved ones is the key to happiness, and says getting a healthy dose of hugs helps keep her from needing to see a ''psychiatrist''.

She said: ''15 hugs a day keeps the psychiatrist away! That's why I love comedy so much because when I see comedians, we always hug each other because we know how difficult it is. Even if you don't like them, you still give them a hug.''

The 'Night School' star also believes it is important to cry every once in a while, as it makes her ''clean on the inside''.

When asked by Kevin Healon for his 'Hiking with Kevin' YouTube series how often she cries, she said: ''Probably once or twice a week when I take a shower. Crying is like taking a poop. You gotta clean it out. Clean on the inside, clean on the outside.''

Meanwhile, Tiffany recently said she's been getting relationship advice from John Mayer.

She said: ''I've been talking with a lot of people, you know.

''I've been getting relationship advice since the last time I was here. John Mayer has been giving me relationship advice.

''He said if there's somebody that I like that's in the eye of the public, I should ... when I'm doing interviews, say that I'm seeing that person.

''And then the media will do a side-by-side of us and then the guy will see and then he'll be like, 'Oh, she's kinda cute. I mean, I'm not hooking up with her but I could hook up with her.'''

The 'Girl's Trip' star recently admitted she will never spend money on a date.

Tiffany said that whilst she's a ''saver'' in most elements of her life anyway, the one area in which she definitely won't splash any cash is her love life.

She said: ''I'm a saver. C'mon man. I'm not trying to spend money on nothing. But what am I not gonna spend money on? I'm not gonna spend no money on a date.''

And the comedienne has very specific requirements when it comes to her future man.

She added: ''Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place. Basically don't be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them].

''[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth. He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile.''