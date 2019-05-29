Tiffany Haddish left her phone in auditions to find out what casting directors really thought of her.

The 'Girls Trip' actress and comedienne wanted to know exactly what those who auditioned actually thought about her performances so she left her phone in there on record, only to come back for it later, and admits some of the comments left her shocked.

Speaking in a roundtable interview with her acting contemporaries for The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''You know what I'd do? I'd put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag, I'd do the audition, walk out and leave my bag. Then I'd come back and be like, 'Oh, I forgot my purse.' [I'd hear], 'she is not as urban as I thought she'd be'. Or, 'she is so ghetto'. 'Her boobs aren't big enough.' 'I really think we should just go with a white girl.'''

Tiffany previously thanked her school bullies for making her ''strong enough'' to deal with backlash from trolls.

She said: ''The bullies from high school, thank you! All the ones from junior high and elementary that made fun of me, were mean to me, I want to say, 'Thank you because you moulded me and made me strong enough to deal with all this wonderful success that I'm enjoying! Rolling around in it, thank you!' To all the current haters, the people that can't stand me and say, 'I'm annoying and you can't stand my voice. I get on your nerves - thank you for feeling something because that means I'm doing my job!' My whole job is to create an emotion, a feeling. I'm an entertainer and whether it be negative or positive, I'm winning especially if you're talking about me. If you take the energy to write about it, that means you're wasting your life on talking about me and I don't even know who you are. It doesn't bother me because I still get my cheque b***h!''