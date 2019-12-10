Tiffany Haddish keeps a microscope in her bedroom.

The 40-year-old actress shot into the limelight after the hit 2017 film 'Girls Trip' - in which she played the hilarious role of Dina - and she treated herself to the scientific instrument with her first big pay packet because she likes looking at germs.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''I like to look at germs. Put them in the refrigerator and see how they act, put them in the sun...I look at all the juices. I had to move my lab to my bedroom once my grandma and brother moved into my house. And I have a section in the refrigerator with a note that says, 'Do not touch anything in this drawer!' ''

The 'Night School' star even told her friend Kevin Hart about her obsession with germs.

She explained: ''He said 'You're going to do what? When do you have time to see what's going on?'

''I said, 'Man, you make the time when you're curious. You make the time.'

And he was like, 'Tiffany! Focus! Focus.'

''Like, 'OK, Kevin, you're probably right. I should focus. But there's a lot of guys trying to date me, and I need to know if they got germs!' ''

And it's not just germs she takes seriously when it comes to dating as Tiffany recently said she won't spend any money when she's pursuing a potential suitor.

She said recently: ''I'm a saver. C'mon man. I'm not trying to spend money on nothing. But what am I not gonna spend money on? I'm not gonna spend no money on a date.''

And the brunette beauty has specific requirements when it comes to her future man.

She explained: ''Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place. Basically don't be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them].

''[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth. He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile.''