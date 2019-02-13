Tiffany Haddish doesn't want to date Brad Pitt because he has too many kids.

The 39-year-old actress revealed last year that the 'Fight Club' star had offered to sleep with her if they were both single in a year's time, but has now said she's not interested in the Hollywood hunk's preposition, because if romance blossomed between them she wouldn't want to compete for attention with his six children - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - whom he has with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

When asked about her crush on Brad, Tiffany denied the claims and said: ''I didn't know Brad Pitt had all them kids! Let's be honest. I never said I had a crush on him, I said he was hollering at me in the elevator and I said if he's single in a year and I'm single in a year, we'll see what we can do. Then I did my research and I was like, 'He's got a lot of kids.' That's not going to work for me! I want to be spoilt, I want to be number one!''

The 'Lego Movie 2' star insists she doesn't have a crush on anybody at the moment, but says she often finds it difficult to date because she believes men are ''very afraid of women who know what they want''.

Asked by Glamour UK magazine who she ''has her eye on'' right now, she said: ''Nobody! What I've learnt over the past year is men are very afraid of women who know what they want. So, I have devised a plan that if I see something I like, I say you're cute, you're handsome, your breath stinks though! I would hit them with three compliments and then something that brings them down a little bit. Then I will walk away, act like I don't care and then let's see what happens. Usually they come and say, 'Hey can I hang out with you and get your number?' And I'm like, 'Arghhh, I'm so busy, here's my number, try me!' I don't answer the first call or respond to the first text, I wait a day or so, I play the game, it's a game. F**k it, it's a game!''

Tiffany previously made comments about Brad when they bumped into one another in the elevator at the 2018 Oscars.

She said at the time: ''Oh I just met [Brad] in the elevator! He said in one year, if I'm single and he's single, we're gonna do it. So you know what that means!''

When questioned why the pair have to wait a year before seeing if sparks fly between them, the 'Night School' actress revealed she was just as confused.

She said: ''I don't know, he told me to wait a year.''