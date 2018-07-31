Tiffany Haddish has slept with 38 people.

The 'Girls Trip' star divorced her former husband William Stewart in 2013 amid allegations he physically abused her - which he has denied - and despite currently being single, she isn't interested in seeing anybody right now as she says she's ''had enough somebodies''.

When asked if she's actively dating, she said: ''I don't really have time. And I've had enough somebodies. I done ran through 38 dudes, OK? Body count, yeah. Mine is 38. Write it down. Let them know. I've had 38 experiences.''

The 'Night School' actress even claims she comes off as ''semi-aggressive'' in order to keep men from flirting with her.

She added to Glamour magazine: ''I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive. You hear about, 'Tiffany always hitting on somebody,' but that's to keep them from hitting on me.''

Despite her best efforts to keep men at bay, Tiffany, 38, did have a couple of flirtatious run-ins lately with Hollywood superstars Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt.

The beauty was bold enough to as Leo if they could spend the night together whilst at a party together, and whilst the actor thought it was a joke at first, he returned her flirtatious comments after she referenced the ''p***y posse'' - his famous friend circle in the 90s, which also included Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.

She said: ''Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that. He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but ...' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'''

Earlier this year, Tiffany teased that Brad Pitt had offered to sleep with her if they were both single in a year's time.

She said: ''Oh I just met [Brad] in the elevator! He said in one year, if I'm single and he's single, we're gonna do it. So you know what that means!''

When questioned why the pair have to wait a year before seeing if sparks fly between them, Tiffany revealed she was just as confused.

She said: ''I don't know, he told me to wait a year.''