Tiffany Haddish would host the Golden Globes for a ''substantial amount of money''.

The 40-year-old actress and comedian has previously hosted the MTV Movie Awards and has said she finds the experience of hosting a ceremony ''very fun'', but insists she would feel too much pressure if she were to take on the duty for the Golden Globes or the Oscars, and would rather have a ''partner'' to do it with.

Speaking to E! News host Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday (05.01.20), Tiffany said: ''I would love to [host the Golden Globes or the Oscars] but I wouldn't want that responsibility all on myself unless I was paid a substantial amount of money. I they want to pay me the normal rate, then I want a partner to do it with.''

And she added of her previous hosting gig at the MTV Movie Awards: ''That was very fun, one of the highest-rated award shows.''

The 'Like a Boss' star doesn't have any suggestions for who she'd like to host the awards alongside, but said she would definitely prefer to have a partner rather than going it alone.

She said: ''I want to do it with somebody ... However you want to take that statement, take it that way.''

The 2020 Golden Globes were hosted by Ricky Gervais for the fifth and final time, and he vowed to ''go out with a bang'' during his opening monologue.

He said: ''You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm joking. I never did. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either - fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets - hello?

''Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they've no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they're just jokes. We're all gonna die soon and there's no sequel, so remember that.''