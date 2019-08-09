Tiffany Haddish is hoping John Mayer's dating advice will bag her a date with New York Yankees baseball player Giancarlo Stanton.

The 'Girls Trip' star is currently single and revealed the 'Gravity' musician - who has previously romanced the likes of Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston - told her the best way to get noticed by someone in the public eye is to say she is dating them in interviews.

Asked how her dating life is going on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she said: ''I've been talking with a lot of people, you know.

''I've been getting relationship advice since the last time I was here. John Mayer has been giving me relationship advice.''

The host replied: ''He's had a few relationships.''

The 39-year-old star then quipped that she is finding comfort in her blanket in the bedroom.

She laughed: ''I still have the weighted blanket.''

And asked what the specific advice was from John, she shared: ''He said if there's somebody that I like that's in the eye of the public, I should ... when I'm doing interviews, say that I'm seeing that person.

''And then the media will do a side-by-side of us and then the guy will see and then he'll be like, 'Oh, she's kinda cute. I mean, I'm not hooking up with her but I could hook up with her.'''

The 'Night School' star recently admitted she will never spend money on a date.

Tiffany said that whilst she's a ''saver'' in most elements of her life anyway, the one area in which she definitely won't splash any cash is her love life.

She said: ''I'm a saver. C'mon man. I'm not trying to spend money on nothing. But what am I not gonna spend money on? I'm not gonna spend no money on a date.''

And the comedienne has very specific requirements when it comes to her future man.

She added: ''Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place. Basically don't be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them].

''[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth. He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile.''