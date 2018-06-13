Tiffany Haddish has seemingly confirmed that 'Love & Basketball' star Sanaa Lathan was responsible for biting Beyonce.

The 'Girls Trip' star sparked a social media frenzy back in March, with #WhoBitBeyonce trending on Twitter, when she claimed a guest had got into a row with the 'Formation' singer at a Lose Angeles party last December which ended in the R&B superstar getting bit.

Speculation had been rife that Sanaa was the woman who bared her teeth at Bey but Tiffany stayed silent on the person's identity due to an apparent non-disclosure agreement, until now.

In an interview with the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany had Sanaa's name put to her as the culprit, to which she responded: ''I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad and they were mad at me. They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from going to jail that night. I could have just shut my whole career down.''

Tiffany, 38, never imagined her party anecdote to GQ magazine would cause such a stir, but even when the headlines were popping up all over the internet she was never worried about any repercussions for herself.

She explained: ''The other day, someone was saying, like, 'Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut 'cause now you're never gonna be invited to parties,' but I got invited to way more parties after that. It's ridiculous how many parties. 'Can you come to my party?' 'Can you come to my thing?' They want me to talk about something at their thing 'cause they think, like, 'This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.' ''

Tiffany's original account of the unusual incident revealed that Beyonce went up to her husband Jay-Z in a state of shock after being bitten.

The comic said: ''Beyonce stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This b***h...' and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b***h just bit Beyonce?!'

''Near the end of the party, Beyonce's at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b***h is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b***h is on drugs. She's not like that all the time. Just chill.' ''