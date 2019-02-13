Tiffany Haddish has claimed that after Drake invited her on a dinner date - which he cancelled - the rapper's father slid into her DMs.
The 'Night School' actress previously revealed that the 32-year-old rap superstar asked her out after she starred in his music video Nice For What - but he cancelled at the last minute due to a ''family emergency'' - which cost her $100,000.
And now the 39-year-old comedienne has revealed that she ''turned down'' a date with the Canadian star's father, Dennis Graham, after he contacted her on social media.
Recalling how she came to nearly go on a dinner date with Drake again, she told Glamour UK: ''You know what, Drake slid into my DMs. I saw him a few days later and he was like, 'yo! You didn't respond to my DMs!' I was like, 'well I don't even know that you follow me!'
''He just wanted to know if I wanted to be in his music video.
''So, I did his music video and I thought, 'oh maybe something might happen, you know!' I was like, 'are you gonna take me to dinner?'
''He said, 'yeah we could eat dinner,' and then I never heard from him again.
''That's because I was being thirsty - that's my fault.
''I should have said, 'I'll see if I can be in your music video.
''What are you looking at? Are you trying to hang out with me? Ewww gross!' I should have been like, 'who are you again? What do you do?'''
The 'Girls Trip' star then added: ''His dad hit me up though and I turned his dad down. I'm not being Drake's step momma!''
Previously recalling the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker inviting her out for a meal, she said: ''He's like, 'let me take you to dinner.
''I was like shoot, I'm gonna get my moustache waxed, get my armpits waxed. Got me a nice little dress.
''I was like okay, I could have made $100 000 today, but I was trying to see what that D do.''
