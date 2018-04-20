Tiffany Haddish ''cried'' when she found out how much her infamous Alexander McQueen dress cost and will continue to wear it because it was so expensive.
The 38-year-old actress originally wore the white halter gown to the premiere of 'Girls Trip', before donning it again to host 'Saturday Night Live' and a third time at the Academy Awards, and she's planning to give it more outings as she wants to get her money's worth because the fancy frock cost over $4,000.
She said: ''I might wear it again.
''Here's the story of that dress; I hired a stylist for 'Girls Trip', and she said, 'Girl, if you're trying to make it to the next level in your career, you're going to have to spend a little money.'
''I said, 'I'm down to look my best. Whatever it takes.' ''
The stylist brought several options but the McQueen gown fit her best.
Tiffany continued: ''I should've known - wasn't no price tag on that dress.
''So I wear it for 'Girls Trip', and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried. The dress was $4,122!
''So I'm wearing it multiple f***ing times. I don't care what nobody say - that's a down payment on a car, that's a medical bill.
''So, even though everyone says I shouldn't wear the dress in public again, I'm wearing it.''
'The Last O.G.' actress has only recently traded up her ''knock-off'' handbags for genuine designer accessories and explained her philosophy when it comes to splashing out.
She told W magazine: ''When I was shooting 'Girls Trip'.
''I had a knockoff Michael Kors bag that said MLK instead of MK. Jada told me that I shouldn't have knock-off stuff.
''I told her that my philosophy is, 'Whatever the bag costs, I should be able to keep that amount of cash in the bag.' If it's a $300 purse, I have to put $300 in cash in that purse.
''I do not want a bag that is more expensive than the cash I have to put in it.
''Things are going good for me now, so I am graduating to your Fendis and your Guccis. But I better have the cash equivalent, or I'm not buying the purse.
''And if things start to go wrong, I'm going right back to my knock-offs. When you're somebody like me, who's been homeless, clothes are not that important.
''Clothes are not a roof over my head, food in my stomach, my family's health--that's what money is for. But fashion helps get more money. So, we ride.''
