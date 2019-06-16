Tiffany Haddish has cancelled a show in Atlanta, Georgia in protest over new anti-abortion legislation.

The 'Girls Trip' actress was set to take to the stage at the city's Fox Theatre on June 22, but she has refused to perform unless the HB481 law - also known as the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act - is rescinded.

In a statement to ticket holders for the upcoming show, she said: ''I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.''

The law - set to go into effect next year unless it gets blocked in court - would prevent women from having abortions after six weeks.

Tiffany's decision comes after it was revealed Ariana Grande would be donating the $250,000 proceeds from her June 8 concert in Atlanta to nonprofit organisation Planned Parenthood.

Dr. Leana Wen, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told E! News in a statement: ''Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time - in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion.

''This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they'll stand for. Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back - in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets - against these dangerous attacks on people's health and lives.

''We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women's rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won't stop fighting - no matter what.''

Tiffany and Ariana are amongst several celebrities who are standing up against the new legislation, including April Love Geary, Ashley Judd, Busy Philipps, Jameela Jamil, and Milla Jovovich, who have all recently shared stories of their own abortions.