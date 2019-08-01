Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne's upcoming comedy film has been renamed and pushed back.

It was announced earlier this year that the Hollywood stars would be teaming up on a double-hander titled 'Limited Partners' - which also stars Salma Hayek - slated for release in June this year, however, it has now been confirmed that the film will roll out in January 2020 and has officially be re-named 'Like a Boss'.

The movie will be directed by Miguel Arteta from a script written by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly while Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Joel Zadak will produce through their Principato-Young Entertainment.

'Like a Boss' will follow two best friends, played by Rose and Tiffany, whose relationship is tested when they build a hugely-successful beauty company and are made a big buyout offer from a corporate executive played by Salma.

Ari Graynor, Jacob Latimore, Karan Soni, Jimmy O. Yang, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Billy Porter will also star in the film.

Tiffany, 34, will next be seen on screen in the New Line adaptation of the DC Comics and Vertigo female-fronted crime comic book series 'The Kitchen'.

The story follows the story of the wives of Irish mobsters who end up taking over the criminal enterprise after their husbands are arrested and jailed and is being helmed by 'Straight Outta Compton' co-writer Andrea Berloff - who is making her directorial debut on the feature.

Rose, 40, will soon lend her voice to upcoming 2019 comedy film 'Lexi' written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore and also starring Adam DeVine, Alexandra Shipp and Michael Pena.