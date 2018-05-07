Tiesto is inspired by the Northern Lights.

The Dutch DJ loves to take a trip to see the aurora borealis when he's in need of new ideas, but he is also heavily influenced by the people around him and loves to take a collaborative approach to working.

He said: ''I get inspiration from a trip to Iceland or a trip to Norway when you see the Northern Lights. And also working with different people in the studio and different vocalists and different songwriters ...

''Just working together with a bunch of people and we're talking about a track and it's going back and forward to what's good and what's bad and how to make it better.

''It's not just one thing that inspires me, it's more all the people around me and the things that happen to me in my life.''

Tiesto will be playing an exclusive London show at the Steel Yard Weekender later this month and is looking forward to going ''a little deeper'' with his set than he does elsewhere in the world.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I like London a lot because it's a very educated crowd so you can really go a little deeper and play a little bit more edgy music than maybe other places.''

And the 49-year-old star is delighted to have been invited back to play the legendary Creamfields festival in Cheshire, North England, in August once again.

He said: ''I like Creamfields because I have so much history with the festival. When I first went there, it was probably 2000 or 2001 and it's an amazing crowd. There's a mix of things I can play there - some old stuff, some new stuff ... To stay relevant all those years, it's pretty impressive.''

Tiësto will be headlining the Steel Yard Weekender on Sunday 27th May at Finsbury Park for an exclusive London performance and back to close out the Arc Stage at Creamfields on Sunday 26th August. For more information, go to www.creamfields.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk