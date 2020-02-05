Tia Mowry's short pixie-cut hairstyle marks a ''start over''.

The 41-year-old actress debuted her new hairdo last week on Instagram after enlisting the help of celebrity stylist Nakia Collins to chop off her shoulder-length curls.

She shared a photo of her new look and captioned the post: ''It was time! #shorthair #dontcare #skin #nofilter #nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare isn't selfish - @nakiarachon Skin- @shopanser''

Now, Tia - who has eight-year-old son Cree and 20-month-old daughter Cairo with her husband Cory Hardrict - has revealed the dramatic change was a result of a rough start to the year following the tragic death of her friend Kobe Bryant last month.

She told Refinery29: ''If I'm honest with you, 2020 was just starting pretty rough. Between the natural disasters to worrying about viruses, and then the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant... I just wanted to chop my hair off and start over.''

Despite her difficult time, Tia is adamant her new haircut will bring her a fresh outlook and appreciation.

She continued: ''It's part of a new year, new me - mentally and physically. After having my children, I was inspired to take better care of me.

''Whatever helps you get to that point - do it. Sadly, life is too short not to be the best version of yourself.''

The 'Sister, Sister' star first began taking care of her natural hair later in life after feeling pressured to straighten her curls when she was 15-years-old.

She explained: ''My sister [Tamera] and I started in this business and I've never worn my hair curly until adulthood. My curly hair was seen as problematic and inconvenient, and it made me insecure.''

In 2014, Tia first saw the natural hair movement and began to embrace her curls.

She recalled: ''My outlook changed in adulthood. I felt like, If this is what God gave me, I am gonna roll with it.''