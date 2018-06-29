Tia Mowry has named her daughter Cairo Tiahna Hardrict.

The 'Sister Sister' star has revealed the moniker her and her husband Cory Hardrict chose for their daughter, saying that it ''basically means victorious''.

The name choice has many reasons behind it including having the letters ''A I R'' in the moniker.

Explaining the choices to People magazine, Tia added: ''Tiahna actually means 'follower of Christ.' Also, Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here! He always feels like he's closer to his mother when he's up in the air.''

Tia previously took to social media just two weeks after the baby's arrival to reveal that she ''loves'' her post-baby body even if it isn't ''perfect''.

She shared on Instagram at the time: ''This is MY #postpartum. Two weeks in. Do I still have a belly yes. I actually look like I'm 4 months pregnant and that is OKAY. I wanted to shine a light on how our society creates false expectations after a woman gives birth. Ladies, it's okay that our bodies are not PERFECT after our babies are born. Give your self time. Go at your own pace. Don't allow people to put a time limit on YOUR body. You've just accomplished a miracle! #Love yourself, love your new body, embrace it. It you want to make changes than that's your desire and no one else's. Ps, #moms freaking rock! #fashion (sic)''