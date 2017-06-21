Tia Mowry has lost ''20 pounds'' in weight.

The 38-year-old actress has taken to social media to flaunt her slender frame, and the star has revealed her huge weight loss was due to her following a healthy diet and the recipes included in her new cookbook 'Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You', which was released in March this year.

Alongside a picture of the 'Sister, Sister' star - who appeared in the popular sitcom with her twin sister Tamera for five years from 1994 - pulling up her jumper to reveal her trim physique, which was posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''I've lost 20 pounds! Many asked how? Diet and cooking out of my cook book #wholenewyou (sic).''

However, Tia - who has five-year-old son Cree with her husband Cory Hardrict - has revealed she has allowed herself tasty treats throughout her diet, as she recently shared a photograph of her tucking into an ice cream.

The post read: ''Ice cream didn't stand a chance. (sic).''

However, this is not the first time Tia has taken to social media to publicly address her weight issues, as in 2015 she addressed rumours she was pregnant, which saw her openly admit to gaining weight because of her cookery show 'Tia Mowry at Home'.

And the culinary mastermind has since vowed to share natural photographs of her, which have not been edited or retouched, to encourage women to ''embrace'' their ''real bodies'' and appearance.

She previously said: ''I'm taking the stand and will not be retouching my photos. I want all of us woman and men to embrace, love, and accept our REAL bodies at whatever stage we are in life. We all have different shapes and sizes. Let's encourage and uplift (sic).''