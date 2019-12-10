Thomas Sadoski wants more children with his wife Amanda Seyfried.

The 43-year-old actor already has two-year-old daughter Nina with the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star, but has said he'd love to expand their brood further if Amanda would be willing to have another child.

When asked about the prospect of more kids, Thomas said: ''Hopefully! It's entirely up to her. She guides that ship.''

And the 'Life in Pieces' star couldn't be more proud of his wife - whom he married in 2017 - as he gushed over her ''super heroic work'' in being a mother.

He added: ''It's frankly super heroic work to grow a human being. Superheroes live amongst us and they're called women. Because, that's actually something that doesn't make any sense to me, how that happens, but it does and it's incredible. When she decides she's ready to use her super power to bring another human into the world, I'm more than happy to join up. She's an incredible mum.''

Thomas also spoke about the birth of his daughter Nina, as he said it was an ''amazing experience'' for him to be involved in.

He recalled: ''It was such an amazing experience for me to be there, just to be with Amanda during those moments. No, I wasn't freaked out at all. It was just really cool to be there with the person I love and share that moment, but she also gave me really strict instructions - 'You stay shoulders up!' We just had a really beautiful bonding experience during the whole thing.''

Whilst the 'Wild' actor was quick to praise his 34-year-old spouse, he also had kind words to say about himself, as he dubbed himself a ''good cook''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I think I am a good cook. My wife tells me that I make the world's best macaroni and cheese and I actually agree with her. I was a short order cook before I was an actor, so I've spent time in kitchens and stuff. I love cooking.''